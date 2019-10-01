Various sources have suggested that Barcelona are considering the signing of Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof, despite Lionel Messi warning them against offering the defender a deal to join them.

Don Balon reports that both Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and star defender Gerard Pique are interested in seeing the Swedish star join the Catalans, which is why the club is likely to pursue his signing in January. According to Valverde and the rest of Barcelona’s management, he has enough experience at the topmost level in the sport and at 25 years of age, he still has a lot of years remaining in football.

The former Benfica star joined Manchester United in 2017 for a reported transfer fee of €35million, since when he has made 76 appearances for them. In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he was paired up alongside new signing Harry Maguire, in all of United’s seven Premier League matches so far.

Don Balon claims that the Blaugrana have already communicated with United’s Chief Executive Ed Woodward, and als0 that they have presented concrete offers for the centre-back. According to the Spanish publication, one such meeting was held in July but the Premier League giants had rejected Barcelona’s offer back the.

Don Balon further adds that the situation might change in January, as United are also looking for new defenders. It hence seems that La Liga’s defending champions may go ahead and sign him, despite not having the blessings of Lionel Messi.