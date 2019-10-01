Reports: Real Madrid star gains Zidane's confidence, set to stay despite interest from Serie A

According to reports, Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu next season as well, after he finally appears to have gained manager Zinedine Zidane’s confidence.

Don Balon reports that Zidane himself conveyed the news to Rodriguez, after the Colombian displayed consistent performances for Real Madrid over the past few weeks.

So far, in the ongoing 2019-20 season, Rodriguez has made six appearances – five in the La Liga and one in the Champions League – and has also recorded an assist. He also played the full ninety minutes during the league game against Levante, indicating the level of trust that Zidane seems to have placed on him of late.

After joining Real Madrid following a string of stellar performances for Colombia in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Rodriguez won two Champions Leagues with them before joining Bayern Munich on loan in 2017. He returned to Los Blancos this July – however, his manager was more interested in offloading him on a permanent deal, rather than keeping him at the club.

Things changed when Marco Asensio and Isco suffered from injuries. Real Madrid’s situation then went from bad to worse as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric suffered from serious dips in form.

Zidane had to turn to 28-year-old to help rescue his side, and it now looks as if the midfielder has played his role perfectly – forcing the Frenchman to reject all offers for him, according to Don Balon.