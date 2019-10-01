The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has allowed manager Zinedine Zidane a winter transfer budget of €180million, so that he can sign his favourite Galacticos before the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Perez has finally decided to pay heed to Zidane’s demands, due to the disappointing situation at Real Madrid right now.

Though Los Blancos are at the top of the La Liga table, their victories have been far less clinical than usual and on more than one occasion, they have been quite lucky as far as match results are concerned.

Against Celta Vigo, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid escaped with draws whereas against Levante and Sevilla, Zidane and co. won by narrow margins.

In the Champions League opener against Paris Saint Germain, the La Liga giants suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat, highlighting some of the biggest problems currently faced by them.

Don Balon claims that the above reasons forced Perez to reconsider his stance and hand Zidane a bigger transfer budget for January, so that he can bring in more players during the winter transfer window.

Various sources have suggested that Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen and AFC Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek are some of the most important names on the Frenchman’s shopping wish-list, at the moment.