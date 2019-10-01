Reports: Lionel Messi warns Barcelona not to sign Manchester United star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Lionel Messi has rejected a Barcelona deal for Manchester United star Victor Lindelof, as he feels that the defender probably does not have what it takes to excel at the Camp Nou.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Barcelona has been targeting Lindelof for quite a while now, but Messi is not really convinced about the Swedish centre-back’s abilities. The Blaugrana‘s defence currently consists of big names like Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti, while stars like Jean-Clair Todibo and Clement Lenglet add to the squad’s depth.

However, Umtiti and Todibo rarely feature in the squad these days, and Valverde is keen on replacing the former with a ball-playing defender who will suit Barcelona’s playing style. Along with Lindelof, the name of Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic has also been recommended – but Messi does not want the former to be offered a deal at the Camp Nou, according to the Spanish publication.

It has been understood at Paul Pogba is another Manchester United player who has also been linked with the Catalans for next summer. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is reportedly distraught after losing out on a deal from Real Madrid this summer, which is why he has now approached their arch-rivals for a summer move next season, according to various sources.