Reports: Premier League side offer €30million for Real Madrid-owned star

According to reports, Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers is ready to offer a transfer fee close to €30million for Real Madrid-owned star Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard is currently playing for La Liga side Real Sociedad, on loan from Real Madrid.

It is Don Balon that reports that Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on signing the Norwegian youngster, amid interest from other clubs like AFC Ajax. Real Madrid themselves are reportedly keen on cutting short his loan term at Sociedad, so that he can return to where he actually belongs, according to the Spanish news agency.

Don Balon also claims that the Wolves are quite focused on signing the 20-year-old, who is going through a purple patch in La Liga at the moment. The Spanish publication reports that Espirito Santo and co. are willing to shell out up to €30million to sign him next summer.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, Odegaard has made seven appearances for Sociedad so far, scoring two goals and also recording two assists till date.

Although valued only at €20million according to Transfermarkt, Don Balon estimates that Real Madrid will demand more than €50million for the young winger, who is expected to do even better in top-flight football in the years to come.