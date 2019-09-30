Reports: Barcelona identify Serie A star as immediate replacement for World Cup winner

According to reports, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is all set to replace unsettled centre-back Samuel Umtiti with Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic.

Don Balon claims that Umtiti is no longer a part of Valverde’s plans, given the fact that he is not a ball-playing defender like Gerard Pique or Clement Lenglet. While not many questions can be raised on the Frenchman’s abilities, it is the above factor that acts as the principal reason why he is not able to flourish under the former Athletic Bilbao and Valencia manager.

In fact, Umtiti is yet to make an appearance for the Blaugrana in the La Liga this season, whereas, in 2018-19, he made only a total of 15 appearances for them across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Milenkovic is on his own path to become a regular starter at Fiorentina, having already made six appearances for them this season so far. He also scored a goal – against Napoli in the opening match of the 2019-20 Serie A.

In the 2018-19 season, he played 38 matches for them, and also scored a goal against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in April.

Don Balon claims that Valverde is very keen on signing the Serbian, as he is not only talented but also very young, at just 21 years of age. The Spaniard reportedly feels that Milenkovic has what it takes to become Pique’s long-term successor at the heart of Barcelona’s defence.