Reports: Real Madrid President vetoes deal for two Galacticos after party photos surface online

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has vetoed the signing of both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint Germain (PSG), after the photos from their recent parties surfaced online.

This is according to Don Balon who reports that Perez is quite “shocked” at how both Neymar and Mbappe are interested in partying late night with important matches in both the Ligue 1 and the Champions League coming up just around the corner for the French club.

Two of the photos that the Spanish news agency speaks about, can be seen in the post made by Neymar on Instagram on Sunday:

The party was apparently held after PSG defeated Bordeaux in the Ligue 1 on Saturday. Both Neymar and Mbappe combined to score the only goal in the game – with the Frenchman assisting his Brazilian teammate in the 70th minute of the must-win game.

Meanwhile, Don Balon claims that Perez is not happy with both stars, due to their apparent affinity for a flashy lifestyle. According to the publication, the Real Madrid President immediately ordered to veto deals for both Neymar and Mbappe, fearing that having them in his team will affect the other teammates as well, causing them to behave in a similar fashion.