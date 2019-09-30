Reports: Liverpool set to sign Real Madrid target as replacement for UCL hero

According to reports, Liverpool are closing in on AFC Ajax’s David Neres and are looking to sign him next summer, as a replacement for Mohamed Salah who may leave the club soon.

Don Balon reports that Neres, who is also a target for Real Madrid, has apparently been approached by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as well, after the striker produced a commendable display in the Champions League last season.

The Brazilian star played incredibly well against Real Madrid in the round-of-16 and against Juventus in the quarter-finals – and was also responsible for Ajax’s win against both teams.

Thanks to the likes of Neres, Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Donny Van de Beek and so on, the Dutch champions also reached the semi-finals of the European competition for the first time in over two decades.

Meanwhile, Don Balon also claims that Liverpool ace Salah is close to leaving the club himself, amid rumours of interest in him from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Though it is unclear as to which club the Egyptian will finally sign for, Klopp would like to prepare beforehand for his exit, which is why he is keen on moving ahead and signing Neres, according to the Spanish news agency.