Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate offers himself to Real Madrid as Casemiro replacement

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Juventus star Emre Can has offered himself to Real Madrid, who in turn are looking for a new defensive midfielder to replace Casemiro.

Don Balon reports that Can has grown tired of life at Juventus, especially under their new manager Maurizio Sarri who looks like he is not too keen to hand the former Liverpool player enough opportunities in the starting eleven.

The Spanish news agency also claims that he regrets having left Liverpool, who meanwhile have gone on to achieve new heights under Jurgen Klopp. It was only in June that they lifted their sixth Champions League trophy in history, nearly fifteen years after their previous win.

The report further states that the German midfielder is now keen to join Real Madrid, as he is aware of an opening under Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane, the boss of Los Blancos is apparently keen on offloading Casemiro due to his recent string of unflattering performances, and Can reportedly believes that he has what it takes, to replace the Brazilian in the Real Madrid starting XI.

The 25-year-old has played only two matches so far this season – and a total of 59 minutes across both his appearances – which is why he is keen to force a move away from Turin, according to information from various sources.