Jose Mourinho reveals future plans, amid talks of returning to Serie A

While speaking about his memorable days with Inter Milan from almost a decade ago, ex-Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admitted that he “doesn’t think” he will return to the Serie A as a manager once again.

Mourinho won a historic Treble (Serie A title, Champions League and the Coppa Italia) with Inter Milan in the 2009-10 season and left the club immediately afterwards. However. he continues to remain hugely proud of his time with the Nerazzurri, as evident from his words:

“Inter is my home and [Giuseppe] Marotta remains both my President and friend.”

“When I say ‘he’, I mean family. It’s as if he was my family, and I feel his family in a special way: everyone here is really special.”

“My job also consists of finding the empathy I had with Inter fans. I give my all. I join a club, I take the shirt, I wear it and I live with that shirt.”

“I create empathy with fans and antipathy with opponents, but I believe this empathy is important for creating a bond and a special relationship with them.”

“Afterwards, of course, when you win and trophies arrive, this empathy can be transformed into passion, which is what it was.”

“I knew that if I came back, I would’ve said ‘no’ to Real Madrid for the third time, but I had in mind to win La Liga and the Premier League, and I didn’t want to miss this third chance with Real,” he further added, before concluding:

“I haven’t worked for seven, eight months so we’ll see what happens, but I don’t think I’ll come back to work in Italy. It’s a sensation, but I don’t think my future will be in Italy.”

Quotes via Football Italia.