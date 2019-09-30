Club chief hands major transfer boost to Manchester United over key target

Manchester United tried and failed to bring several stars this summer. The club was linked with big-money moves for several targets, besides the three they brought in. However, one club chief has now given the Red Devils a major boost in their pursuit of a key target.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc, has given Manchester United a huge transfer boost in their chase for Jadon Sancho, after admitting that the club will have to sell him in the next few years. The German ex-player has even praised the Englishman for ‘setting new limits’.

“No decision has been made. But you don’t have to be a prophet to know he won’t play here for another five years,” Zorc told Kicker. (via Mirror)

“He has taken this positive development [at Dortmund]. I doubt that would have been possible with top English clubs,” Zorc said.

“We trust the players very early, and we are not afraid to let them play. He acknowledges that.

“He’s an instinctive footballer, a street footballer, he’s always a footballer, but he’s always setting new limits.

“He does not sit back satisfied. He wants to play football successfully and beautifully. That alone is his motivation.”

Manchester United’s interest in Sancho was confirmed via a behind-the-scenes Amazon docu-series on Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils were said to be keen on meeting the representatives of the player and the club in order to work out the details of a potential deal. However, the German side opted against selling their star man at least for another season.