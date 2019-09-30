Reports: Manchester United told to pay £9 Million to sign key target in January

Manchester United brought in some big-money reinforcements this summer. Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined via mammoth fees, while Daniel James was picked up shrewdly from Swansea. Reports claim that the Red Devils could complete yet another smart deal in January for one key transfer target.

According to a report by Goal, Juventus will accept a bid in the region of 9 Million for Manchester United transfer target, Mario Mandzukic. The Croatian centre-forward has fallen behind Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain at the club and is expected to move away in January.

Manchester United were reported to be in hot pursuit of Mandzukic in the summer window of 2019. The Red Devils were looking to bring the veteran striker in, along with teammate Paulo Dybala, to replace the outgoing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. At one point, a deal involving Lukaku and the two Juventus stars was also rumoured to be moving forward, however, it broke down ultimately.

Mandzukic was also recently linked with a move to Qatar. Nevertheless, the experienced forward turned down the move in order to wait for Manchester United until January.

The English side are currently facing a striker crisis, with Anthony Martial the only recognised senior striker at the club. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to rely upon 17-year-old Mason Greenwood to deputize for him in cup competitions, while Marcus Rashford has also been deployed up top on occasions.