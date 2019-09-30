Arsenal to pay Mesut Ozil to leave in January, possible destination revealed

Mesut Ozil has struggled to make an impact at Arsenal since Unai Emery took over at the club, and it is increasingly appearing as if the German is heading out of the Emirates Stadium.

The summer transfer window appeared to be the ideal time to get rid of the excess baggage at Arsenal, but the Gunners failed to find the right suitor for a struggling Ozil, and eyes are now on the January transfer window.

Multiple reports in the press now suggest that the Premier League giants are rather desperate to get rid of the World Cup winner, and would even pay part of his wages to let him leave in January.

Sead Kolasinac protects Mesut Ozil by chasing off armed robbers!

This would mean a possible loan spell for Ozil in the winter, however his final destination remains relatively unknown at this point. Fenerbahce have been heavily linked with signing the midfielder, but whether a loan deal would suffice for them remains to be seen.

What we do know for sure is that Unai Emery has been unable to accommodate the former Real Madrid man in his system of football, and it has severely dented the confidence of a player who was a world beater not too long ago.

Just two appearances in an Arsenal shirt this season are suggestive of the fact that it might be time to leave for the 30-year-old.