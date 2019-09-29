Reports: Real Madrid identify Serie A star as replacement for outgoing Isco

Real Madrid star Isco’s game time has diminished with Zinedine Zidane’s return to the helm of affairs at the club and the Spaniard doesn’t feature in his manager’s plans. As a result, he has been looking for a way out of the club.

Various reports have linked the playmaker with a Premier League move in the January transfer window with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City coming out as the favourites. The English champions want to replace David Silva for the long term and believe the Real Madrid star could be the best possible option.

With Isco supposedly on his way out, Florentino Perez and co. have started looking for a possible replacement and seem to have found a player in the Serie A. AC Milan’s Suso is believed to be on their agenda to replace the outgoing Spaniard, Don Balon reports.

The report adds that there is a possibility of a swap deal as well, however, it is not yet clear whether Isco would prefer a move to Italy if City maintain their interest in him. The Spanish playmaker has his sight set on the UEFA Euro 2020 and wants to prove himself on the biggest of stages to stay in contention for a spot in the Spain squad for the tournament.