Reports: Serie A star snubs Lionel Messi’s interest, close to joining Real Madrid instead

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz has reportedly rejected Lionel Messi’s interest in him, while also expressing interest to join Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid at the same time.

This is according to Diario Gol, who has reported that Barcelona, led by Messi himself, have been tracking Ruiz’s progress in Italy for quite some time now, as they consider him to be a worthy successor to the likes of Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic, all of who are above 30 years of age.

However, Napoli had apparently taken note of the Catalans’ interest in the Spaniard and rejected their advances earlier this summer.

Despite so, the Serie A giants are reported to be interested in a sale for Ruiz, provided any club keen on signing the player will meet their demands of €80million in exchange for him.

Diario Gol has also reported that Real Madrid have now begun expressing interest in the 23-year-old, as their previously-planned moves for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen, AFC Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek and Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes all seem to have failed by now.

The Spanish publication also claims that the player himself is interested in a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and that he has hence snubbed Messi’s keenness on Barcelona signing him next summer.