Reports: Juventus want Paris Saint-Germain star in exchange for out-of-favour player

Juventus midfielder Emre Can is looking for a new club after being drafted out of the club’s UEFA Champions League 2019/20 squad and reports claim that he might be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Serie A giants signed two new midfielders this season in Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, which pushed the former Liverpool player further down the pecking order. Though Juventus tried their best to offload some of their stars, they couldn’t trim down the squad and ultimately had to leave Can and Mario Mandzukic out of their Champions League squad.

The German midfielder was also linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window but no deal was agreed between the two parties. According to fresh reports from Tuttosport, Can’s move to PSG is again a possibility as Juventus want one of their stars in exchange.

The report claims that the Serie A champions want to sign Thomas Meunier from PSG and are ready to offer the out-of-favour midfielder in return. Juve would want to complete their move for the right-back in January, which will also be beneficial for Can, who might get to play in the Champions League this season after moving to Paris.