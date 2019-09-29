Reports: Qatar club officially drop interest in Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate & Manchester United target

Qatar club Al Rayyan have officially dropped interest in Manchester United target and Juventus star Mario Mandzukic.

The Croatian, who reached the FIFA World Cup final in 2018, was rumoured to be on his way out of Juventus in the recently concluded transfer window. Many reports linked him with a move to Manchester United as part of a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku while others claimed that Mandzukic is being targetted by the Premier League giants as a plan B striking option.

However, a move didn’t materialise and the 33-year-old stayed put. Now Manduzkic was also being linked with a move to Qatar with Al Rayyan supposedly interested in his signature. The rumours picked up pace especially after the Croatian striker wasn’t named in Juventus’s squad for the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 season.

The Qatari club, however, have now confirmed that they have stopped negotiations as far as Mandzukic’s move to Qatar is concerned and are no more interested in his signature.

يعلن نادي الريان عن توقف المفاوضات مع اللاعب الكرواتي ماريو مانزوكيتش الذي كان مرشحا للانضمام للرهيب في فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الحالية — AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) September 28, 2019

This means that the striker will at least stay with the Turin-based club till January and can expect a move away from the club in the winter window.