Reports: Barcelona back in hunt for Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Juventus teammate, want to sign him in January transfer window

Barcelona have had a fairly slow start to the season and the club’s board is already planning ahead of time and is lining up deals to be made in January transfer window.

The Catalan giants are currently fourth in La Liga table with 13 points in seven league matches, two points behind league leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid. Moreover, the start to their UEFA Champions League campaign didn’t go according to the plan as well, as Borussia Dortmund held them for a 0-0 draw.

Injuries to stars such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele has only worsened the condition. As a result, to improve the club’s fortunes, their board has decided to return in the market for new Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, Calciomercato reports.

The young defender was on Barcelona’s wishlist in the recently concluded summer transfer window but the Dutchman opted for a move to Turin instead. De Ligt hasn’t had the best of starts to life in Italy and the La Liga defending champions are aware of his situation.

The report claims that the Catalan giants have already contacted the 20-year-old’s agent Mino Raiola and are ready to sign him in the January transfer window. Barcelona did manage to sign his former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong from the Dutch side.