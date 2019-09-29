Reports: Manchester United demand Barcelona attacker plus €50million cash for Paul Pogba

Manchester United have apparently been informed of Barcelona’s interest in Paul Pogba, and they have also returned a counter-offer – the midfielder will be permitted to join the Blaugrana, if United can have Ousmane Dembele and €50million in exchange for him.

This is according to Diario Gol, who reports that Pogba has offered himself to Barcelona after Real Madrid displayed a lack of interest in signing him earlier this summer.

Although manager Zinedine Zidane was keen on bringing the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez and the rest of the club’s management were heavily against the move as they were concerned about the 26-year-old’s behavioural issues that have often made headlines at Old Trafford.

Pogba himself was keen to move to Los Blancos, and in 2o19 July, he even revealed publicly that he is open to facing new challenges elsewhere in Europe, after three “fruitful” seasons at Manchester United.

And now, according to Diario Gol, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is likely to join Barcelona next summer, although the Catalans have plenty of options in midfield at the moment.

The Spanish publication further claims that Manchester United is also interested in the move, as they are keen on signing Ousmane Dembele in exchange for his national teammate.