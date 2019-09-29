Reports: Barcelona set to rival Real Madrid for €169million-rated Premier League superstar

Reports suggest that La Liga giants Barcelona will compete against arch-rivals Real Madrid, for signing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling next summer.

Diario Gol reports that Manchester City have already named an asking price of €169million for the England international, as they have been informed of Real Madrid’s interest in him. This was followed by Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez directly claiming that Sterling is the safest bet to become the heir to both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

And now, it appears as if Barcelona have taken their former superstar’s words pretty seriously, and as a result, they have also expressed interest in the 24-year-old, according to the Spanish publication.

The former Liverpool star joined City in 2015, since when he has scored 77 goals in 200 appearances for them across various competitions. In the ongoing 2019-20 season so far, he has scored eight goals in nine appearances for the Sky Blues.

Diario Gol has also claimed that the pacy left-winger, though interested in a move to Real Madrid at a later date, is not keen on making the switch anytime soon, as he wants to win the Premier League for a third successive time with his current employers.

Winning the Champions League also remains an important item on his to-do list at City, and according to the Spanish news agency, he would like to fulfil the above-mentioned objectives before he considers leaving Pep Guardiola and co. and settling in Spain.