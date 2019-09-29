Reports: Real Madrid stars disappointed with Zinedine Zidane, wants to leave next summer

The latest word around the rumour mill is that two Real Madrid stars – namely, James Rodriguez and Mariano Diaz – are disappointed with manager Zinedine Zidane and their lack of first-team opportunities, and are also looking for a summer move away from the club, as a result.

Diario Gol reports that Mariano Diaz is disappointed not to have featured in any of Real Madrid’s plans so far this season, the reason being Zidane. The Frenchman apparently does not rate the Dominican Republic international very highly, and as a result, the player is yet to make his first appearance for the club this season.

In case you did not know, Diaz was signed by Los Blancos from French club Olympique Lyonnais for a reported transfer fee of €21.5million in 2018, as a replacement for the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. They even handed him the number 7 shirt on his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he went on to score nine goals and record two assists for them across 33 appearances for them in 2018-19.

Diario Gol claims that James Rodriguez also does not feel good about Zidane. He had a chance to leave to Serie A club Napoli or Real Madrid’s local rivals Atletico this summer, but he chose not to leave and he apparently regrets his choice now.

Out of the six appearances that he has made so far in 2019-20, the Colombian found his name on Zidane’s starting XI only twice. He recently featured in their 0-0 draw against Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, but made very little impact for the visitors.

The Spanish publication further adds that both Rodriguez and Diaz will be keen to leave Santiago Bernabeu next summer, if Zidane continues to remain at the helm of Real Madrid.