Reports: Real Madrid attacker attracting interest from Italy; England star eyed as replacement

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is reportedly on his way out of the club, amid interest from Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan. Meanwhile, a few sources have also claimed that England striker Harry Kane would be his replacement.

Benzema, who joined Real Madrid from French club Olympique Lyonnais in 2009 for a reported transfer fee of €35million, is one of the seniormost members in the team at the moment. He has already played 472 matches for Los Blancos and has also recorded 227 goals and 125 assists for them till date.

He is currently on a contract that ends on 30th June 2021, and it has been a while since Real Madrid first tried to enter talks on an extension of his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Diario Gol reports that the 31-year-old informed his manager Zinedine Zidane that he is ready for a contract extension, only if they will raise his yearly salary to the tune of €17million a year – which will make him the highest earner at the club alongside Gareth Bale.

The Spanish news agency further claims that he has also told Real Madrid that he would consider leaving them if they cannot agree to his demands, and that leaving would not be so hard given the interest on him from both Juventus and Inter Milan.

Diario Gol also claims that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is, however, not interested in meeting Benzema’s demands. The Spanish publication has also reported that he has already lined up a move for Harry Kane as his replacement.

Kane, meanwhile, is plying his trade at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur – but various sources have suggested that he is also keen on seeking new challenges elsewhere, should an opportunity arise.