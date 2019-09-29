Reports: Manchester United ready to accept £20 Million bid for academy graduate

Manchester United sold several stars this summer, in a bid to recoup some of the transfer fees they spent. Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Darmian, Chris Smalling, and Antonio Valencia left the club with three players coming in. And reports suggest that the club is preparing to sell one highly-rated academy star too.

According to a report by English news publication, The Sun, Manchester United are open to selling highly-rated academy star Dean Henderson next season. The youngster is currently spending the season on loan at Sheffield United and has been their number one goalkeeper.

Henderson started their latest Premier League match against Liverpool during which his error led to Giorginio Wijnaldum scoring the winning goal.

The report states that the Englishman could be sold permanently by the Red Devils, due to the fact that they extended David de Gea’s contract. The Spaniard is set to retain his position between the sticks for years to come, as a result of which, the club is considering cashing in on Henderson.

Furthermore, Manchester United will be open to accepting a 20 Million offer for their academy graduate, although his price could rise up if more than one team shows an interest in him.

Currently, the Red Devils have Sergio Romero and Lee Grant alongside David de Gea as their goalkeepers, with Joel Pereira loaned out along with Henderson.