Reports: Chelsea look to sign Wigan Athletic starlet once transfer ban is lifted

Chelsea FC are enjoying a decent spell under Frank Lampard, considering that they weren’t allowed to spend a single penny this summer. However, the Blues are now facing the prospect of the ban being lifted early in January and are targeting one Wigan Athletic wonder-kid to begin their spending spree.

According to Express, Chelsea FC are looking to sign Wigan Athletic wonderkid Joe Gelhardt once their transfer ban is lifted. The English U-17 star is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in the country and scored twelve times in fifteen matches for his youth international side last season. He has since been promoted to the U-18 squad.

Gelhardt has also made three appearances for Wigan so far, with two of those coming this season. He also scored his first senior goal for the Latics, which came in a two-all draw against Hull City.

Everton too are said to be keen on the youngster, who has just two years remaining on his contract at the DW Stadium. Nevertheless, the Blues are said to be in pole position ever since shifting their ideology towards more youth-oriented.

Chelsea also have a good relationship with the Championship side, having loaned them, Reece James, last season. The English full-back returned to Stamford Bridge after impressing in his one year at Wigan. The Blues have loaned out Dujon Sterling to them this season.