Reports: Manchester United told to pay £100 Million to sign Premier League midfielder

Manchester United strengthened their backline and their attack this summer by signing Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Daniel James. One position on the pitch which they didn’t invest in was the midfield. However, reports claim that they could sign one Premier League star for £100 Million to do so.

According to a report by the Express, Manchester United will have to shell out a whopping £100 Million if they wish to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. The Englishman has been a key figure for the Hammers since last season and has even become a regular for the national team.

Manchester United were linked with Rice in this transfer window, as they searched for a potential partner, or even a replacement, for Paul Pogba. The Red Devils were seemingly closing in on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Bruno Fernandes at one point but neither deals were completed. Manchester City, meanwhile, were also said to be interested in Rice.

As a result of a growing interest in their star player, the Hammers have put a massive price tag on his head. Rice even has four years remaining on his contract due to which the Manchester pair will find it difficult to get his price to come down.

Conversely, United could even end up losing some of their misfield stars next summer. Paul Pogba has been linked with an exit once again with Real Madrid and Juventus hot on his trail. Juan Mata too could move on after falling down the pecking order at the club.