Reports: Spain international set to snub Cristiano Ronaldo and join Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ceased their rivalry when the former moved to Juventus at the beginning of the previous season. However, the two have continued to battle it out in the continental competition and one star is set to join Messi to help him in his quest for European glory, snubbing Ronaldo.

According to a report by Spanish news publication, Don Balon, Napoli star Fabian Ruiz is set to snub a chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and join Barcelona instead. The Blaugrana are said to be keen on the midfielder and reportedly have made him their primary target for the next season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Juventus are also said to be interested in Ruiz, with the latter looking to strengthen their team after receiving firm competition from Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan. Los Blancos have also seemingly singled out Ruiz for his performances in Italy, although they are also targetting other midfielders, including Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek.

Ruiz has put in consistent displays ever since his move to Napoli. The Spanish midfielder signed for the Serie A side in summer 2018 as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Jorginho. The Partenopei paid Real Betis €30 Million for his services but could end up selling him for double that amount with the big clubs circling.