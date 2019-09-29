Reports: €70 Million rated star set to reject Real Madrid and sign for rivals instead

Real Madrid are always interested in signing the next ‘Galactico’ to make their squad even stronger. The Spanish giants have signed Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this season due to the same ideology. However, one key target of theirs is reportedly inching closer to a move to rivals instead.

According to a report by Spanish news publication Don Balon, Real Madrid are set to lose key target Christian Eriksen to Atletico Madrid. The Tottenham Hotspur star is without a contract at the end of the current season and will be available to sign a pre-contract with any team in January 2020.

As reported previously by several news outlets, Eriksen is looking to move on from Tottenham after spending several years at the club. Real Madrid were said to be interested this summer but failed to make a move. As such, Diego Simeone is looking to pounce on this opportunity and land the Denmark international.

Real Madrid have lost ex-players and transfer targets to Atletico Madrid this summer. Former Blancos Alvaro Morata and Marcos Llorente linked up with the Rojiblancos this summer. Meanwhile, transfer targets Joao Felix and Mario Hermoso also joined the ranks at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The two sides met recently in La Liga but came out with a nil-nil draw.