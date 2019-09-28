Reports: Barcelona to sell midfielder to Juventus in exchange for two players

FC Barcelona are constantly striving to improve their squad with the best available players. The Spanish giants considerably improved their midfield this summer by acquiring Frenkie de Jong. However, one midfielder who has been left out due to De Jong’s form could now be on his way to Juventus, in return for two players.

According to Spanish news outlet, Don Balon, Barcelona are preparing to sell midfielder Ivan Rakitic to Juventus. The Croatian star has lost his position in the starting line-up to Frenkie de Jong, ever since the Dutchman completed his big-money move from Ajax.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly also set to ask Juventus for two players in return for the midfielder. The first player is defender Daniele Rugani, who has fallen down the pecking order since the acquisitions of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt. The second player, Emre Can, has also been shunned by new head coach Maurizio Sarri, who also excluded him from the club’s Champions League list.

Barcelona are also looking to invest further in their midfield next summer, with Napoli star Fabian Ruiz topping their list, throwing Rakitic’s future in further doubt. They also remain interested in Neymar and could battle Real Madrid again for his signature.