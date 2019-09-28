Reports: Barcelona look to sign Premier League attacker on free transfer

Barcelona have started the season on a terrible note and have already lost two of their matches. The defeats have come as a shock, especially after the Blaugrana invested considerably in their squad. However, reports suggest that they are already moving forward with their plans for the next season and may even sign one Premier League attacker on a free deal!

As per a report by Spanish publication, Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are eyeing a move for Chelsea star Willian, whom they hope to sign on a free transfer. The Spanish giants have been chasing the Brazil international since his Shakhtar Donetsk days and may finally get the opportunity to bring in on board next summer.

The Chelsea number 10 is without a contract next summer, with the Blues yet to open talks regarding his future. As such, he will be available to sign a pre-contract with the club of his choice in January 2020. However, the Blaugrana could face competition for his signature, with Juventus also showing an interest.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz. The Spanish giants are seemingly locked in a battle with Real Madrid for his signature. Furthermore, they also continue to be linked with a deal for Neymar Jr, who they chased throughout the summer this year.