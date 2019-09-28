Reports: Barcelona keen on superstar exchange with Manchester United for Paul Pogba

Manchester United have managed to keep Paul Pogba away from the clutches of Real Madrid and Juventus for now, but they will have to fight against another European giant in Barcelona.

Diario Gol are reporting that a superstar exchange might be on the cards, with United keen on strengthening their forward line, and Barca looking for a top midfielder.

The Blaugrana sent Philippe Coutinho out on loan to Bayern Munich in the summer, and don’t view Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal as capable enough in the long term, and will hence turn to the transfer window to solve their midfield conundrum.

Manchester United were asking for a fee in the region of 180 million euros for Pogba in the summer, but want some goals up front, and have recently emerged as contenders to sign Ousmane Dembele.

The report says that both Barcelona and United could be willing to meet halfway, and work out a deal that sees Pogba move to the Nou Camp, and Dembele arrive at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils reportedly want Dembele plus 50 million euros if they are going to part ways with Pogba, and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona would be willing to accept these steep demands.