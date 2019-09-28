Agent confirms Manchester United rejected several Barcelona offers for key player

Manchester United brought in some big-names this summer to bolster their squad. The Red Devils even shipped out some of their own to make space in their sqaud and in their budget. However, they stood firm when Barcelona came calling for one key player.

Barcelona approached Manchester United on several occasions to sign Victor Lindelof this summer, confirms his agent, Hasan Cetinkaya. The Blaugrana, after being rejected by Matthijs de Ligt, sought Lindelof’s signature but ended up failing in their pursuit.

“Lindelof was perhaps Man Utd’s best player last season, and there was a lot of interest from clubs that are even better [than United] at the moment,” he told Aftonbladet. (via Goal)

“When Matthijs de Ligt chose Juventus, Victor was pronounced Barcelona’s first choice.

“His way of playing, his DNA, is very close to Barcelona’s way of playing. He is one of the world’s best centre-backs with the ball at his feet, and Barcelona wanted him. That’s how it was. I can talk about that now.

“They contacted Ed Woodward on numerous occasions with concrete offers. I had a meeting with their transfer manager, Matt Judge, to try to make a transition. But they just said: ‘There is no chance. Victor is one of our best players’.

“It ended up being a new agreement instead, even though Victor actually had three years left. Usually, they do not make extensions with players who have so long left on the contract, but when there was an interest at this level they had no other option.”

Lindelof has formed a partnership with Harry Maguire in the heart of the defence this season. The pair have started consistently in the Premier League for Manchester United.