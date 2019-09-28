Reports: Adidas to help Real Madrid sign Premier League star by providing financial backing

Real Madrid have returned to signing ‘Galacticos’ after their strategy of signing stars of the future backfired. Los Blancos invested heavily in new players this summer, including Eden Hazard. Reports claim that they are now looking to bring in another Premier League star and have received backing from Adidas.

According to a report by Spanish news publication, Don Balon, Real Madrid could receive Adidas’s backing if they attempt to sign Mohamed Salah next summer. Both the player, and the club, are currently sponsored by the German manufacturer and they could stand to benefit if the two merged.

Liverpool are set to join hands with Nike starting next season and Adidas want Salah out of the club before that happens. As such, they are even willing to help finance a part of the deal which would see Real Madrid bring in Salah. The current transfer fee touted is €200 Million but the German sports brand could help Los Blancos with an incentive of €100 Million.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have reportedly started planning the transfer deals for next summer, with Salah being one of the targets. The Spanish giants are reportedly looking to overhaul every area of the pitch barring the goalkeeper and have shortlisted several players to help them do so, including the likes of N’Golo Kante, Marc Roca, Mohamed Salah, and Kylian Mbappe.