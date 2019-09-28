Reports: Barcelona view Manchester City star as Lionel Messi heir

Barcelona already have arguably the greatest footballer the world has ever seen in Lionel Messi, but he isn’t going to be around forever. And plans for the future are already being made.

Barca legend Xavi Hernandez recently heaped praise on one Manchester City star, and reckoned that he would be a perfect fit for the current Barcelona team with all his qualities.

That player is none other than Raheem Sterling, Daily Mail report, and Diario Gol have taken this to the next level by claiming that he will be the next heir to Lionel Messi for the Blaugrana.

Xavi sees Sterling as someone who has all the talent to succeed at a massive club like Barcelona, and considering his efforts for Man City under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, it’s hard to argue against this judgement.

However, the Diario Gol report also states that while this could be a great signing for the Catalans, it would cost them somewhere in the region of 169 million euros, an amount that may or may not be worth the risk.

The report also states that Sterling sees Real Madrid as a possibility too, and could be tempted to work under Zinedine Zidane after working with another great manager in Guardiola.