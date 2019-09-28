Reports: Real Madrid, Barcelona set to fight over €60 Million rated Spanish ace

Real Madrid and Barcelona both invested heavily in their squads this summer, after the Spanish pair failed in their quest for Champions League glory last season. However, reports claim that the two giants have now identified the same player, who they feel will help them move up a level.

According to a report by Spanish news publication, Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to go head-to-head for Napoli sensation Fabian Ruiz. The Spaniard signed for the Partenopei last season from Real Betis, following the sale of Jorginho to Chelsea, and has been impressive so far.

Real Madrid are said to be on the lookout for a new midfielder, the only area which they did not reinforce this summer with new signings. Barcelona, meanwhile, are looking to achieve the perfect combination in their midfield, and eye Ruiz as the final puzzle in the jigsaw, following the acquisitions of Frenkie de Jong and Arthur.

Meanwhile, whichever side chooses to proceed with the deal will have to shell out €60 Million for the Spanish midfielder – double of what Napoli paid Real Betis for his services last season.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are also expected to battle for several other big players, such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.