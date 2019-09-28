Reports: Neymar want Barcelona to move in for teammate & top Premier League forward

The Neymar saga was easily the most intense of the recently concluded summer transfer window and after all sorts of reports, Paris Saint-Germain managed to hold on to their star player.

Initially, Barcelona were the only side interested in bringing the Brazilian back to Spain but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to make things interesting and jumped into the race for Neymar as well. However, despite multiple offers from both the sides, PSG ultimately decided to not sell him.

The rumours of a Barcelona move haven’t died down though, and the Catalan giants are still hell-bent on bringing their former star back to Camp Nou. And while Neymar is ready to make the move back to Spain, he wants the La Liga champions to sign one of his Brazilian teammates as well.

With Luis Suarez on the decline, the Brazilian wants the club to move in for Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus, according to reports in Don Balon. The report claims that the Premier League star is expected to cost around €70 million, but in the current market, City would want much more for the youngster.

Whether Barcelona decide to move in for Jesus or not remains to be seen, however.