Reports: Real Madrid planning sale of James Rodriguez to bring on-loan star back to the club

Real Madrid’s on-loan star Martin Odegaard has set La Liga on fire this season, so much so that Los Blancos are ready to get him back and sell one of their stars to incorporate the youngster into the side.

Los Blancos wanted to sell the likes of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale in the transfer window but they couldn’t agree on a deal with any potential suitors for the stars. As a result, they stayed put and have now made a spot for themselves in manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

However, Odegaard’s form has attracted a lot of attention and president Florentino Perez is planning to bring the Norwegian back from Real Sociedad and offer him a spot in the senior side. And according to reports in Don Balon, they are ready to let James leave to incorporate Odegaard into the squad.

The 20-year-old has two goals and an assist in La Liga this season and with age on his side, he will only get better with every passing week. Odegaard’s loan deal with Sociedad ends after this season and Madrid will have to sell some of their stars to ensure the youngster gets enough game time upon his return.