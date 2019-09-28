Reports: Real Madrid line up €80m-rated Sergio Ramos replacement as he plans for life away from Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos isn’t getting any better by the day and the club’s board has already started looking at possible options to replace the Spanish centre-back.

Real Madrid were in desperate need of adding defensive reinforcements in the recently concluded transfer window with Ramos and Raphael Varane the only two world-class defenders in their ranks. They did sign Eder Militao but with the club captain now 33, they need another defender to fill the void.

According to reports in Don Balon, Madrid are looking at Inter’s Milan Skiriniar, who was also targeted by Manchester United in the transfer window. The 24-year-old is believed to be one of the best central defenders in the market and Madrid might have to shell out around €80 million to sign the Slovakia international.

Ramos had a multi-million offer from China in the transfer window but decided against making the move but it won’t be long before he decides to leave the club or worse, if the club’s board decides to get rid of him as his form deteriorates.

With around nine months left before the next summer transfer window starts, expect many more updates on the Ramos saga.