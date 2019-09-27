Reports: Manchester United eye cut-price deal for rival star in January

Manchester United have started the season on a disappointing note. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have lost two and drawn two of their opening matches, and currently, lie eighth on the table. However, reports claim that the Red Devils are looking to boost their squad in January 2020 with a shrewd signing.

According to a report by Goal, Manchester United are looking to bring in Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen in January, six months before his contract expiry. The Dane is set to run out his deal with Tottenham and is free to sign for any club without any transfer fee next summer. As a result, the January window remains Spurs’ last chance to get something in return for their star.

Spurs’ desperation to sell their star, while Eriksen’s determination to seal a move away are two factors Manchester United are looking to take advantage of. The midfielder is currently valued at 70 Million, however, could be available for a lot less in January 2020, with just six months left on his deal.

Meanwhile, Eriksen is said to have his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, who have been linked with the Denmark international in the past. However, a move to Madrid remains in doubt due to the uncertain future of Zinedine Zidane.