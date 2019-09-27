Reports: Manchester United eye 23-goal Serie A hotshot to solve striker crisis

Manchester United are undergoing somewhat of a striker crisis. Injuries to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have exposed the Red Devils’ weakness in that particular department and they are now targeting a Serie A striker to solve that issue.

According to a report by Calciomercato, via Caughtoffside, Manchester United are eyeing a move for Colombia international, Duvan Zapata. The striker is currently on the books of Sampdoria and has been loaned out to fellow Serie A side Atalanta, for whom he netted twenty-three times in the league last season.

Zapata is valued at €40 million, a fee the English side won’t have any trouble in paying. Meanwhile, other reports claim that United are chasing several other strikers as well, including Mario Mandzukic and Moussa Dembele.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to rely on youngster Mason Greenwood in recent matches. The 17-year-old has scored the last two goals for the club, against Astana and Rochdale. Nonetheless, the record league champions are now feeling the repercussions of selling Romelu Lukaku and loaning Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan.

Things don’t get any easier for Solskjaer, however, with the Norwegian football coach set to lead his side against Arsenal and Liverpool in two of the next four games in the league.