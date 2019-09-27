Reports: Manchester City reach pre-agreement with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona target

Manchester City have one of the strongest squads in the world at the moment. However, the Citizens continue to spend an astronomical amount of money on new players, as Pep Guardiola continues his quest for glory. Reports claim they have now reached an agreement to sign one Manchester United, Barcelona, and Real Madrid target!

According to Spanish news outlet, Don Balon, Manchester City have an agreement in place to sign RB Salzburg star, Erling Braut Haaland. The youngster has been targeted by the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, following a stunning start to the season.

Haaland has scored seventeen goals and provided five assists for Salzburg so far in ten games across all competitions. The 19-year-old only completed a move to Austria in January 2019, following a stint at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s former club, Molde FK.

Recently, Haaland netted a hattrick on his UEFA Champions League debut, establishing himself as one of the hottest properties on the continent.

Nevertheless, the report claims that Manchester City have already won the race for the youngster and have an agreement in place to bring him on board. As per the report, the Premier League outfit has agreed to sign the Norwegian on a five-year-deal and will pay Salzburg €15 Million in return for his services.

City currently has Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus as their two strikers. However, while the former is heading into the final years of his contract, the latter is frustrated at the club due to a lack of opportunities.