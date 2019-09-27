Reports: Real Madrid target club-record €200 Million deal for Premier League star

Real Madrid broke their bank this season to spend heavily on several new players. Eden Hazard was the most expensive out of the six first-team stars who joined, with Luka Jovic behind him. However, if reports are to be believed, Los Blancos are planning another big raid on the Premier League but this time they aim to break their own transfer record!

According to Spanish news outlet, Don Balon, Real Madrid are looking to break the bank for Harry Kane next summer. Los Blancos are waiting in the wings to see how Tottenham fare this season, which in turn could trigger Kane’s departure.

As per the report, if Spurs finish below top four and Mauricio Pochettinho ends up leaving, Real Madrid would make an approach for Harry Kane. However, the Spanish giants will have to play a club record €200 Million if they wish to sign him.

If the deal goes through, Kane will become the most expensive signing in the club’s history, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Eden Hazard. Meanwhile, the Madrid outfit will also make a move to bring in Christian Eriksen along with him on a free transfer, with the Danish midfielder in the final year of his contract.

Furthermore, the report claims if Kane does come in, Zidane may even shift to a 4-4-2 to accommodate the Englishman, who will then be deployed alongside Karim Benzema.