Reports: Manchester United interested in French attacker; scouted him in last three games

Manchester United rendered themselves in a striker crisis when they offloaded Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez without signing their replacements. The Red Devils have since faced injury troubles with both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial picking up knocks. They are now looking to bring in cover in the form of one Ligue 1 star.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Olympique Lyonnais star Moussa Dembele. The French striker has been in fine form so far this season, prompting United to send scouts to watch him in action.

The report states that the Red Devils had a scout in place when Lyon took on Brest in Ligue 1. The English side also kept a close eye on Dembele, formerly of Fulham and Celtic, during his team’s matches against Paris Saint Germain and Zenit St Petersburg, with the latter being played in the UEFA Champions League.

The youngster has been rotated along with ex-United star Memphis Depay in the Lyon attack by new manager Sylvinho. As a result, the interested party is certain of getting their target at a reduced price.

Dembele has been in red-hot form so far this season. He has netted six times in Ligue 1 and is the top scorer, ahead of the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Wissam Ben Yedder.