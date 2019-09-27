Former Real Madrid manager wants job in Premier League

The Premier League attracts some of the most legendary managers in the world, and one former Real Madrid manager is keen to make his mark there too.

Santiago Solari may be forgotten for his time at Real Madrid, but the truth is, the Argentine did impress during his small stint at Los Blancos.

Taking over after Julen Lopetegui was sacked by the club, Solari got just a few months at the helm with the La Liga giants, before making way for a returning Zinedine Zidane.

Solari recently spoke about his future plans, and believes the Premier League is certainly up there on his wish list.

“I would like to coach in Europe, in a serious project in one of the big leagues,” he said to BBC Sport.

“I saw the Premier League last year and how it grew so much. It was a fantastic campaign for the English teams. There are so many different cultures as well – you have Spanish coaches, German coaches, English coaches, coaches from all over the world who have made it grow.

“The type of football I like is when the team is the protagonist, offensive football, high tempo and aggressive but in order to achieve that you have to defend high, have fast transitions, and of course talent is a big part of that.

“The statistics in the Premier League are amazing and confirm things are changing. Fifteen years ago there were just three games where one team averaged 70% of possession. Three years ago that went up to 30 games. Two years ago it was 60 games and last year there were 67 games in which one team had 70% of possession.”

Solari also had some advice for compatriot Mauricio Pochettino.

“I am not friends with him but I know him and I admire him and what he has done last year and the year before,” said Solari. “It didn’t just happen that he got to the final of the Champions League – it was something that was growing over four or five years.”

“I would like to see Pochettino with one of the really big teams soon because he deserves the opportunity.”