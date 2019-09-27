Reports: Manchester United star has ‘no chance’ of signing new deal, to leave in January

Manchester United aren’t having the best of starts to their new season, and could have their problems compounded by a lack of support from some of their players.

The Sun are reporting that there is “no chance” that Paul Pogba will sign a new deal at the club, and looks set to leave in the January transfer window by pushing a move through.

It is no secret that Pogba wants to leave Old Trafford, with Real Madrid and Juventus the two most interested clubs in signing the Frenchman, though Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also still in the mix.

United were asking for a fee in the region of £180million for Pogba in the summer transfer window, but both Real Madrid and Juventus deemed that to be too expensive.

In response, it seemed like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was close to convincing the World Cup winner that signing a bumper new deal at the club was a good idea, but this report now says that isn’t happening.

Pogba does not want to be made the scapegoat after a string of poor results, and reportedly believes the club is only moving backwards instead of forward, and could hence seek a new challenge.

With Zinedine Zidane a fan, it’s possible that the midfielder might prefer moving to the Santiago Bernabeu soon.