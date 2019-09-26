Reports: Real Madrid ready to offer out of favour star plus €60 million for Manchester United target

Real Madrid have managed to climb to the top of La Liga table despite a slow start to the season but manager Zinedine Zidane is aware of the fact that they are still light at the back.

Los Blancos currently sit pretty at the top of league table, four points ahead of arch-rivals and defending champions Barcelona, who are themselves fifth. In the UEFA Champions League, however, they were handed a hammering at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, who sent three goals past them without reply.

This result has convinced Zidane that Madrid are in desperate need of reinforcements at the back and thus Madrid are ready to fast-track their move for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly. The centre-back will supposedly cost Madrid around €100 million but to lower the amount, they are ready to include Isco in the deal, Don Balon reports.

The Spaniard doesn’t feature in manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans and they are looking for a club who could take Isco off their hands. Therefore, Madrid are ready to offer their out of favour midfielder and €60 million to convince the Serie A side into selling him.

Isco has been linked with a move to Manchester City but the Premier League giants are yet to make a concrete offer for him.