Reports: Zinedine Zidane tells Real Madrid star to leave the club in January transfer window

Real Madrid have had a mixed start to their 2019/20 season with contrasting fortunes in the league and Europe.

While they are currently leading La Liga, four points ahead of their arch-rivals Barcelona, who are on the fifth spot, the start to their UEFA Champions League campaign was disappointing as Paris Saint-Germain defeated them 3-0.

But the most surprising aspect of all is that the out of favour stars such as Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are slowly establishing themselves and making it into manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans. Their rise, however, has resulted in a premature end of a youngster’s Real Madrid career, if reports from Don Balon are to believed.

Signed from Manchester City in January earlier this year, Brahim Diaz has failed to break into Zidane’s starting XIs more often than not. So far, the attacking midfielder has made nine La Liga appearances, all of which came last year and while there was hope that he’d finally grow into a more important player for Los Blancos this season, an injury has hampered his growth.

And if the aforementioned report is to be believed, Zidane has told the 20-year-old that he doesn’t feature in his plans, more so with the rise of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, and that the youngster should start looking for a club.