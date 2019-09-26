Reports: How Paris Saint-Germain’s move for Cristiano Ronaldo depends on Barcelona

There isn’t anything new about the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United but it seems that the Premier League giants have a new competitor now.

The Neymar transfer saga was the most intense of the recently concluded transfer window but both Barcelona and Real Madrid failed to sign the Brazilian from Paris Saint-Germain. However, it seems that the Catalan giants haven’t dropped their interest yet and will move again to re-sign their former player.

If Barcelona do manage to sign Neymar, PSG will be left with a huge gap to fill. And if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, the French champions are plotting a move for the Juventus talisman should he decide to take up a new challenge.

There were reports claiming that Manchester United might move in for the Portuguese as well but they will now have to battle it out with PSG for their former superstar. The report claims that Ronaldo would want to change clubs if Juventus fail to win the UEFA Champions League this season and so far, these two clubs have emerged as favourites.

Moreover, PSG are ready to make Ronaldo the highest-paid player in the world, taking him over rival Lionel Messi. The French side will have to pay around €120 million to convince Juventus into selling their star player.