Reports: Florentino Perez agrees to let Real Madrid star join Manchester United if he falls out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans

Real Madrid started the summer transfer window in fine fashion by completing the high profile signing of Eden Hazard early on. However, as the transfer window progressed, their fortunes took a turn for the worse.

Two of their top targets were Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar but Florentino Perez failed to sign any of the two. One of the prime reasons behind Madrid’s inability to land their top targets was their failure to sell out-of-favour stars at the club.

Gareth Bale was one of the players who were supposedly on their way out of the club but couldn’t secure a move. However, if reports from Don Balon are to believed, Bale and Perez have reached an agreement that the forward will be allowed to leave for a sum of €80-90 million if he falls out of favour under manager Zinedine Zidane again.

The report goes on to add that Bale favours a return to the Premier League and Manchester United might be interested in his signature. The 30-year-old has two goals and an assist in only four appearances in La Liga this season and looks set for more as he enjoys more game time in the ongoing season.