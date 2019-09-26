Reports: Florentino Perez passes the opportunity to sign ‘overrated’ Manchester United target

Real Madrid have been on the lookout for a midfilder since the start of the summer transfer window which slammed shut earlier this year.

Los Blancos were linked with multiple midfielders, with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba on top of their wishlist. However, United’s reluctance to lower their asking price of 160-180 million for the Frenchman forced Madrid into dropping their interest.

The La Liga giants were then rumoured to be targeting the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek but failed to sign any of them. And now with the transfer window shut, they will have to wait until January to make a move for another midfielder.

However, one thing is clear that they will not move for Manchester United target and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if reports from Don Balon are to be believed. The Serie A star offered himself to Madrid after growing frustrated with Lazio’s directions as a club, however, president Florentino Perez has passed on the opportunity to get him on board.

The report claims that Perez thinks Milinkovic-Savic isn’t as good as is claimed and believes €100-120 million is too much for the 24-year-old Serbian midfielder, who was linked with a move to Manchester United throughout the summer transfer window.