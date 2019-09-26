Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo vetoes Juventus’s move for €60m-rated former Real Madrid teammate

Real Madrid failed to sign some of their top targets in the summer transfer window which concluded earlier this month and one of the prime reasons behind this was their failure to offload out of favour stars.

While Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have managed to re-enter the good books of manager Zinedine Zidane, one player who has failed to do so is Spanish playmaker Isco. The 27-year-old has made only two league appearance so far because of a muscular injury but chances of him returning to Zidane’s plans look bleak.

Isco has his eyes set on UEFA Euro 2020 and wants a substantial increase in his game time to make sure he makes the Spanish squad for the tournament. As a result, the Spaniard, through his agent, has offered himself to Juventus, if reports from Don Balon are to believed.

The Serie A giants haven’t taken a concrete decision on whether to get the former Malaga star on board as they have a plethora of midfielders in their squad. Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo has supposedly vetoed the move for his former Real Madrid teammate, claiming that he isn’t worth the La Liga giant’s asking price of €60-80 million.

Isco has recently been linked with a move to Manchester City.